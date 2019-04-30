Running gardeners raise £1,000

Ben Bewley and Damian Mason's effort has raised over £1,000 for the charity, with further donations continuing to be raised throughout the year as part of Combermere Abbey’s centenary celebrations – including a vintage car owners rally, an exclusive lunch with renowned interior designer Nina Campbell and the launch of a range of preserves and honeys.

“We’ve been working so hard in the lead up to the marathon and I’m incredibly proud of our efforts," Damian said.

Ben added: “I’m delighted that we’ve managed to raise so much for such an incredible cause and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can do throughout the rest of the year to raise even more."

The duo have been training for months in order to raise money for the charity – chosen to celebrate the centenary of Combermere Abbey’s guardianship in the family - which was co-founded by current estate owner Sarah Callander Beckett’s great-great-grandfather Sir William Crossley over a hundred years ago.

The Together Trust provides special education, residential services, fostering, family support and community services to young people and adults throughout the North West.

Kaylie Chapman, community and event fundraiser at Together Trust, said: “We’re thrilled with the amount Ben and Damian have raised for us and their dedication and effort to marathon training. What’s truly exceptional is how involved they’ve become with our work, everyone’s loved getting to know them."