Bobby from Cheswardine honours Banks

Young Bobby, only 20 months old and from Cheswardine, went along to the home of Stoke, the bet365 Stadium, with his parents Gary and Samantha, 27 and 20, where they placed a football and flowers on the plinth that holds the statue of the English footballing icon.

On the football they had written the message 'Rip Gordon'.

For Gary and Samantha, both Stoke fans, it was a chance to pay tribute to a club legend.

Gary, 27, who used to follow Stoke home and away, and still goes whenever he can, said: "We wanted to go and pay our respects and thought we would take Bobby up there as well.

"Gordon is a legend of the club and the best goalkeeper of all time."

Gary said his son is already showing a keen interest in football, with regular kickabouts in the garden at home in Cheswardine.

He said: "He loves playing in the garden, we have a kick about and he really enjoys it."

Asked if he is showing the promise to live up to his namesake Gary said: "I think he will be pretty good. I don't think he'll be a goalkeeper like Gordon Banks but he loves kicking it around the garden."

Saturday saw emotional scenes at the bet365 Stadium as Stoke secured a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Aston Villa on the day they paid tribute to their World Cup winning keeper.

As part of the Tribute Jack Butland had worn an old style green goalkeeper's shirt, mirroring that worn by Banks.