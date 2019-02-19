Car crashes into tree near Market Drayton

Emergency crews rushed to Newcastle Road, in Woore, after the collision happened shortly before 2.40 this morning.

Pump and ISU mobilised at 02:39 with pumps from @SFRSWellington and #Newcastle @StaffsFire with @SFRS_atm in support 🚒🚗 to RTC car v tree at Newcastle Road #Woore 1 Male extricated using cutting equipment 👨🏻‍🚒👩🏻‍🚒 @OFFICIALWMAS @WMerciaPolice also at the scene 🚑🚓 #AllOneTeam pic.twitter.com/jyKzOwS1kj — Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) February 19, 2019

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service teams used specialist gear to release the male from the vehicle. He was treated at the scene by the ambulance service.

Crews from Market Drayton and Wellington along with an operations officer and the police attended.