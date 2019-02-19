Advertising
Car crashes into tree near Market Drayton
A man was cut free after a car struck a tree near Market Drayton trapping him.
Emergency crews rushed to Newcastle Road, in Woore, after the collision happened shortly before 2.40 this morning.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service teams used specialist gear to release the male from the vehicle. He was treated at the scene by the ambulance service.
Crews from Market Drayton and Wellington along with an operations officer and the police attended.
