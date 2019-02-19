Menu

Car crashes into tree near Market Drayton

By Deborah Hardiman | North Shropshire | News | Published:

A man was cut free after a car struck a tree near Market Drayton trapping him.

Emergency crews rushed to Newcastle Road, in Woore, after the collision happened shortly before 2.40 this morning.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service teams used specialist gear to release the male from the vehicle. He was treated at the scene by the ambulance service.

Crews from Market Drayton and Wellington along with an operations officer and the police attended.

North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

