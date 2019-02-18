Advertising
Garden shed broken into in Baschurch
Police are investigating a break-in and theft in Prescott Road in Baschurch.
A garden shed at an empty house on the road was broken into between 8.30am - 6pm on February 7. Damage was done but no thefts were reported. On the same day a hosepipe reel was taken from the wall of a cottage and stolen.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101.
