Garden shed broken into in Baschurch

By Sue Austin | North Shropshire | News | Published:

Police are investigating a break-in and theft in Prescott Road in Baschurch.

A garden shed at an empty house on the road was broken into between 8.30am - 6pm on February 7. Damage was done but no thefts were reported. On the same day a hosepipe reel was taken from the wall of a cottage and stolen.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

