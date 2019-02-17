Firefighters tackle business blaze near Whitchurch

Crews went to the premises, in Prees Green, shortly after midnight on Sunday to find it well alight.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said 70 per cent of the building was destroyed by flames.

Teams from Hodnet, Prees, Shrewsbury, Wem and Whitchurch along with support from operations and fire investigation officers attended the scene at about 12.15am.

The crews wore breathing bear to tackle the incident at the unit and used a thermal imaging camera and hose reels to bring the fire under control.

Highways England and police officers were also called tot he scene.

The service also confirmed that a fire investigation is taking place.