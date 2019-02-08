Paterson refuses to be drawn on Tusk's remarks

Menu

By Sue Austin | North Shropshire | News | Published:

A Shropshire MP says Donald Tusk's outburst over Brexiteers was unwise and unhelpful.

(left to right) Owen Paterson, Iain Duncan Smith, David Davis, Mark Francois and Steve Baker in Whitehall, London, after the Prime Minister announced that she would invite party leaders in the Commons and other MPs in for discussions to get a Parliamentary consensus on the way forward over Brexit.

Owen Paterson, MP for north Shropshire, is a long time supporter of leaving the European Union.

The former Northern Ireland secretary is part of the Alternative Arrangements working group which has brought together leavers and remainers to look at a new Irish backstop compromise to prevent a hard border between Ireland and northern Ireland.

He says the idea is to reopen the EU withdrawal agreement in order to replace the backstop with alternative technological arrangements which he claims are already available.

Earlier this week European Council President Donald Tusk astonished journalists at a news conference when he said: "I've been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely."

He was speaking after talks with Irish leader Leo Varadkar in Brussels and repeated his comments in a tweet immediately afternwards.

Many Brexiteers have reacted angrily to the comments some saying it would be God and not Mr Tusk who would decide their fate.

But Mr Paterson refused to be drawn about the comments.

He said simply: "Comments such as these from Donald Tusk are both unwise and unhelpful."

