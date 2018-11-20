Menu

Advertising

Two men injured in north Shropshire collision

By Lisa O'Brien | North Shropshire | News | Published:

Two men were injured in a collision involving a van and 4x4 in north Shropshire today.

The collision happened in Burlton, Cockshutt, at about 4.45pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said one man had suffered a potential serious injury and another man had suffered a minor injury.

No further details were given.

One of the vehicles had rolled onto its side.

Three fire crews were also sent from Baschurch, Wellington and Wem.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was trapped in either of the vehicles.

North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News