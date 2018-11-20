Two men injured in north Shropshire collision

The collision happened in Burlton, Cockshutt, at about 4.45pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said one man had suffered a potential serious injury and another man had suffered a minor injury.

No further details were given.

One of the vehicles had rolled onto its side.

Three fire crews were also sent from Baschurch, Wellington and Wem.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was trapped in either of the vehicles.