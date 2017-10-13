HS2 hub will ‘bring investment boost’ to Shropshire, says council

Council officials said a major HS2 hub at Crewe will create an "investment zone" to boost businesses across the north of the county.

In a recent publication of the Shropshire Local Plan Review, the unitary authority states that HS2 will deliver a close link to Shropshire through the proposed interchange in Cheshire.

The paper says: "HS2 will provide a further channel for investment through a proposed investment zone located around the northern gateway of Crewe.

"The Northern Powerhouse and Northern Gateway together aim to re-invigorate the north west region.

"The Northern Gateway will drive the creation of an investment zone around the HS2 interchange at Crewe with the effects extending through physical proximity and journey time/distance into the Shropshire economy.

"This is expected to create direct opportunities for the northern market towns of Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Wem.

"The positive effects of the northern investment potential will also be experienced through the rail network with the potential to influence other area of the county."

A spokesman for the Department of Transport said: "HS2 services are due to arrive at Crewe from 2027.

"In addition to this, the department of transport is currently seeking views on options for a Crewe hub, which could potentially increase the number of trains stopping at Crewe and the number of destinations served."

If the Crewe hub station goes ahead, the hub will be built at the existing station and will see seven HS2 trains per hour each way.

Meanwhile, residents and councillors in Woore, near Market Drayton, are fighting plans which will bring HS2 construction traffic through their village.

The government is planning a new high-speed rail network, from London to Birmingham and to Manchester and Leeds, known as HS2.

Ministers say it will improve the transport network and boost the economy, but there has been controversy about the exact route of the line and its effect on those living near it.

The initial plan is for a new railway line between London and the West Midlands carrying 400m-long (1,300ft) trains with as many as 1,100 seats per train.

They would operate at speeds of up to 250mph - faster than any current operating speed in Europe – and would run as often as 14 times per hour in each direction.

This would be followed by a V-shaped second phase taking services from Birmingham to Manchester and Leeds.