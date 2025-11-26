A483 closed outside Welshpool with emergency services at the scene after two-vehicle crash
A major road between Mid Wales and Shropshire has been closed after a crash between two vehicles.
Dyfed Powys Police said the A483 between Welshpool and Arddleen was currently shut with the emergency services at the scene.
A post on social media said: "The A483 Welshpool to Arddleen is currently closed due to a collision. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."
Police said they had been called just after 10.25am this morning reporting a collision between two vehicles.