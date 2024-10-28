Fire-ravaged office destroyed earlier this year can be replaced - planners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Eight fire crews, including an aerial ladder platform, were sent to SJ Roberts Construction in Marton, on the Shropshire side of the Welsh border near Welshpool, on March 6.

Despite the initial disruptions caused to the company's operations, the swift reaction and effective recovery response by residents and the wider community ensured all active contracts and deliveries continued without setbacks, while also preserving jobs.

However, the loss of the group's office facilities has resulted in more cramped working conditions, with the temporary arrangements limiting its ability to operate efficiently and plan for further growth.

It has now been granted permission to replace the destroyed offices with a new, modern facility that will allow it to continue its operations without further disruption.

SJ Roberts has been granted permission to build a new office at its headquarters near Welshpool after it was destroyed by fire. Picture: SJ Roberts Group

"The proposed development is designed to respect the rural character of the area while meeting the practical needs of our business and the community we serve," said SJ Roberts in a design and access statement submitted to Shropshire Council.

"By examining existing buildings in the immediate vicinity of the site, the proposed scheme would not only look to create a scheme of similar mass to fit into the context of the overall site, but also look to utilise existing colour palettes and materials to create an overall sense of site identity."

The company added that the proposal will not result in an increase in vehicular movements on the site, with the main access being maintained off the B4386.

There would also not be an increase in noise and light pollution, it said, while the scheme could potentially offer an improvement on the associated flood risks posed from previous demolished offices and the current empty site.

"Whilst it is acknowledged that the sequential test aims to steer new development to areas with the lowest risk of flooding, the employment and economic benefits to the rural economy are considered to represent material considerations of significant weight which would outweigh the harm identified," reads the Shropshire Council's officer’s report.

"The planning balance therefore falls in favour of the proposal. Officers recommend approval subject to conditions on external materials and use of the office accommodation."