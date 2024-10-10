Legal challenge for controversial Mid Wales Air Ambulance base closure heading to High Court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans to reorganise the Wales Air Ambulance service would lead to the closure of the bases at Welshpool and Caernarfon, with one new base opening.

The reorganisation was approved by the NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee (JCC) – a group comprising of the seven health boards in Wales – in April.

The move sparked outrage amongst Mid Wales residents who fear the consequences of the loss of the base.

Solicitors acting on behalf of campaigners have now said a full hearing could be heard within two months.

The lawyers challenge the lawfulness of the JCC's decision to approve the plans put forward by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS).

The legal firm's Lucy O'Brien said: "Our clients are pleased that the court has agreed that there is an arguable case that the JCC decision was made unlawfully.

"Many of those who live in the rural and coastal parts of Mid and North Wales feel that their rights to air ambulance coverage will be eroded by the JCC decision."

Ms O'Brien said the Air Ambulance is a "lifeline" for many communities and that there should be no reduction in its coverage without "extremely careful consideration".

"Our clients will continue to fight for an air ambulance base to remain in Mid Wales and to ensure that decision-making processes are conducted properly and fairly," she added.

Conservative Senedd Member for Montgomeryshire, Russell George, said the news was a "burst of light in what has been a very worrying period".

"The reorganisation of the air ambulance service could leave people living in rural areas a few inches of rain away from being completely closed off from emergency care," he said.

He said the process has been filled with "bias, misinformation, and misdirection".

The Welsh government declined to comment and said it was a matter for the JCC.

The JCC has been contacted for a response.