Only days left in consultation on lowering speed limits in and out of Guilsfield

This summer it was agreed by Powys County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Liberal Democrat Councillor Jackie Charlton to hold consultations on traffic order regulation proposals on roads to the east and west of Guilsfield.

A month long consultation on both potential traffic orders started on September 6 and is due to end on Sunday, October 6.

The first consultation is on a proposal to drop the speed limit from 60mph to 40mph along parts of the B4392 as it comes into the village of Guilsfield from the direction of Arddleen.

This is because developers Williams Homes (Bala) have started building 28 affordable homes in a field the outskirts of the village.

The field fronts onto a sweeping corner of the B4392 road where the speed limit is currently 60 mph.

Road safety concerns were raised during consultation phase of the planning application that there could be the “potential for accidents” due to how close the site is to the entrance to the village.

On the western side of Guilsfield, the second consultation is to do with a staggered road crossing near Harding’s service station.

This proposal is to introduce a 40mph speed limit along parts of the A490 and the B4392 county roads.

It also includes implementing a 20 mph speed limit along parts of the B4392, U2166 and U4860 roads at Groes-lwyd and Guilsfield.

Due to road safety concerns, in August 2022 villagers had lodged a petition with the council for a lower speed limit in this vicinity as there are three exits and entries in the space of 50 metres on both sides of the road.

This had also been asked for by Powys County Councillor for Guilsfield, Ian Harrison.

If no substantial objections come out of the consultation the orders will be implemented soon afterwards.

To find out more or give your views visit the website.