Beautiful cottage near Welshpool boasting countryside views hits the market for £325,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The stunning property in Pentrebeirdd near Welshpool features new heat pump technology and boasts beautiful countryside views and its own large plot of land.

Marketed by Purplebricks, the cottage is as pretty inside as it is from out. The listing suggests the property is "an outstanding opportunity for those looking for a primary residence or a holiday retreat".

The cottage features a plot of approximately 0.25 acres and sizeable gardens with fruit trees and a kitchen garden area.

A large block-paved drive also offers ample space for parking, and a slated stone outbuilding is great for storage.

The property boasts large gardens and beautiful countryside views. Picture: Purplebricks

Inside, the cottage has received multiple recent upgrades that include a "scheme of energy efficiency improvements including solar panels, internal wall insulation and a heat pump".

The property boasts large gardens and beautiful countryside views. Picture: Purplebricks

The property has also had a new bathroom installed that adds to the cottage's three bedrooms. Exposed timber beams on the ceiling add to the property's character, and decoration and furniture make for comfortable and cosy living.

Inside the charming cottage. Picture: Purplebricks

The listing says: "The sizable gardens are a major highlight, offering beautiful views of the surrounding countryside, as well as a kitchen garden area and a number of young fruit trees.

"There is also a useful stone outbuilding with a slate roof. The property is situated approximately three miles from the village of Guilsfield, which offers amenities such as a doctor's office, public houses, convenience stores, church, and primary school.

Inside the charming cottage. Picture: Purplebricks

"The market town of Welshpool, about five miles to the south, provides a more comprehensive range of amenities and a railway station."

The property boasts large gardens and beautiful countryside views. Picture: Purplebricks

Further information on the property can be found on Purplebricks.