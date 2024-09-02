Worker treated by medics after 'minor derailment' on heritage railway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident on the Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway took place on Sunday.

In an update on social media the attraction said that one staff member was treated by 'on-site medics' after the incident, which happened during a demonstration run.

The incident happened during the railway's gala weekend and led to delays to services.

The incident happened on the Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway.

It said: "At approximately 11.50am, a minor derailment occurred within Llanfair Station limits involving a personnel railcar carrying four members of staff on a demonstration run.

"The train service was suspended and one member of staff received medical attention from our on-site medics. The relevant authorities were notified.

"Trains resumed operation at 1pm and are now running to the advertised timetable.

"We thank all our visitors and staff for their understanding during the delay to services."