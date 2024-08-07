Free Wi-Fi on way to Welshpool's town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Funded by the Welsh Government and Powys County Council, the initiative will see free WiFi hotspots installed in key areas of the town, including the Town Hall, the Tourist Information Centre, and Roger Parry Estate Agents.

Councillor Ben Gwalchmai who has announced the news and organised the installation as part of his role as the town's Digital Champion adds that there will be an 'expansion' of the WiFi area during the next year.

"I am delighted to announce that Welshpool Town will soon have free WiFi in its streets," said Councillow Gwalchmai. "This is a great opportunity to help bridge the digital divide and ensure that everyone in our community has access to the internet.