'Highly vulnerable': Plans to turn office into kids' nursery pulled amid flood risk

The application by Marc Jones for Unit B, Mathrafal Barns, Mathrafal near Meifod, near Welshpool, was supposed to be heard by councillors at a meeting of Powys County Council planning committee on Thursday this week.

However, committee chairman, Gareth D Jones told fellow councillors: “The application is not before the committee this morning, that has been withdrawn.”

It included changing the use of part of a field to provide outdoor space for the nursery, and it is thought that the application would have seen Meifod-based Tiny Tots childminders move there.

The authority had received 31 letters in support of the project, but the report on the application advised councillors to reject the development.

Planning officer Natalie Hinds said in the report: “Having considered the proposal against all relevant planning matters, it is determined that the proposed site for the development of the children’s nursery/day care centre is not appropriate.

“The application does not fundamentally comply with national and local planning policies in respect of the provision of community facilities, flood risk or highway requirements.

“The recommendation is one of refusal.”

The report said: “The proposed development would introduce highly vulnerable development within the highest risk Flood Zone.”