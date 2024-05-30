Consultation will be held to drop speed limit outside village to 40mph

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Powys County Council wants to start the process of implementing the new speed limit along parts of the B4392 as it comes into the village of Guilsfield from the direction of Arddleen.

This is because developers Williams Homes (Bala) have started building 28 affordable homes in a field on the outskirts of the village.

The field fronts onto a sweeping corner of the B4392 road where the speed limit is currently 60mph.

Once built it is expected that the houses will be handed over to the Clwyd Alyn Housing Association.

Road safety concerns were raised during consultation phase of the planning application that there could be the “potential for accidents” due to how close the site is to the entrance to the village.

That traffic speed surveys along the B4392 between Guilsfield and the village of Arddleen showed that the average traffic speeds along this section of road supported the introduction of a 40mph speed limit.

In light of the housing scheme, a traffic regulation order extending the 40mph buffer zone on the stretch of road has been proposed.

A month-long consultation needs to take place as part of the legal process to make the order.

Using delegated powers on Wednesday the council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Liberal Democrat Councillor Jackie Charlton signed off on the proposal.

Councillor Jackie Charlton - from PCC You Tube site

The report said: “(The) decision to authorise the Traffic Regulation Order consultation procedure is initiated in accordance with The Local Authorities’ Traffic Orders (Procedure) (England and Wales) Regulations 1996 for the proposed new 40mph speed limit along part of the B4392 in the village of Guilsfield.

“And if no substantive objections are received the proposal be implemented.”

Under the council’s protocol if the decision is not called in for scrutiny by Powys councillors, Councillor Charlton’s will come into force five days after being taken.

According to the report this means the decision would be “effective” next Thursday, June 6.

Drawing up and funding the scheme to introduce the 40mph speed restriction was a planning obligation for the developers as part of the original outline planning consent which was issued in July last year.

Work has already started building affordable homes at Tan y Gaer on the outskirts of Guilsfield. By Elgan Hearn - LDRS.

The proposed 40mph buffer zone was included amongst the documents submitted as part of a further detailed planning application which was approved by Powys planners in April.

The fee to process the traffic order was paid as long ago as December 5.

The applicants will also be paying for the new speed limit signs and road markings.