Fire service help ambulance crews to rescue patient

Broad Street in Welshpool was closed at around 11.47am during the incident.

Police shut off the road while fire officers used a platform to help ambulance crews.

A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they had been at the scene until around 2.20pm.

He said: "At 11.47am on Thursday, May 16, the Welshpool crew was called to an incident on Broad Street in Welshpool.

"The crew responded to assist Welsh Ambulance Services Trust personnel with the safe movement and rescue of a casualty within a domestic property.

"This incident required a multi-agency response with Dyfed-Powys Police, the Air Ambulance and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service also in attendance.

"A full road closure was initiated for the duration of the incident. The crew left the scene at 2.18pm."