Stunning historic garden embracing spectacular blooms

David Swanton, head gardener at the National Trust property on the outskirts of Welshpool, has shared the highlights for the month ahead from one of the finest gardens in Britain.

The Grade I listed garden has views across the Severn Valley, stretching out beneath the medieval castle, with dramatic terraces, an Orangery, an Edwardian formal garden and a peaceful wooded landscape.

Visitors can descend into the historic Edwardian Formal Garden and be greeted by the sweet-scented blossom on the 100-year-old apples trees, which line the manicured lawn.

From varieties such as Bismark to Ribston Pippin, the blossom trees were the vision of Lady Violet, Countess of Powis in the early 1900s in her mission to make Powis Castle ‘one of the most beautiful, if not the most beautiful in England and Wales’.

Lady Violet’s influence can still be seen in the gardens today, alongside the pristine croquet lawn lined with colourful borders and meticulously trimmed fruit trees.

Visitors can also spot bunches of bright blue Grape Hyacinths and Scillas swaying in the breeze underneath the apple blossom.

For those who do not want to walk too far, vistas of the expansive garden below can be enjoyed from the top of the Italianate Terraces.

Considered the finest surviving example of a 17th century terraces garden in Britain, purple Irises provide a splash of joyful colour, nestled between stone statues and bright borders.

Mr Swanton said: "Spring is one of my favourite times of year, as the garden wakes up for the warmer months it's filled with colour and sweet scents once again. Keep an eye out for the sunny yellow Azaleas within the woodland garden, the scent from these is always incredible.

"A seasonal highlight for me are the blossom trees within the Edwardian Formal garden. Some have been flowering for over 100 years, not only putting on a cheerful display for all visitors to enjoy but also provide an important source of nectar for our local biodiversity including bees and butterflies.

"If you visit around the middle of May, enjoy the two-metre-high purple wisteria which adorns the Aviary Terrace and is always popular with visitors – and butterflies too!

"If you want to walk a little further into the Wilderness (an informal woodland behind the formal garden), you’ll be greeted by bright displays of primulas alongside red and soft lilac rhododendrons. Keep a look out for a sea of bluebells too which have already started flowering under the canopy of rustling trees.”

Powis Castle and Garden is open daily from 10am to 5pm – last entry at 4.30pm to the garden and 3.30pm to the castle.

People can plan their visit at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/powis-castle-and-garden