Construction firm that suffered a major fire at HQ thanks firefighters and community for help
A Shropshire business that suffered a major fire at its headquarters overnight has thanked firefighters and the local community for their help getting it under control.
Crews from around Shropshire were joined by firefighters from over the border in Wales to tackle a blaze at the S J Roberts Construction headquarters at Lowfield in Marton near Welshpool on Wednesday evening.
Several fire engines rushed to the scene from as far away as Telford following the report that came in just before 6.30pm.
The fire, which involved a biomass boiler, had spread to a nearby industrial building and burned for most of the night.
Appliances, including an aerial ladder platform and water carrier, were sent from Bishop's Castle, Clun, Minsterley, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Telford to tackle the flames.
Now the company's managing director has praised the local community and firefighters for their response to the incident.
Mike Sambrook said: “As reported, a fire has occurred at the headquarters of the SJ Roberts group of companies.
"The fire is now out, and we anticipate the fire service handing the building back to us later today.
"At that point, we will have a clearer picture of the full extent of the damage. However, we are continuing to operate, and all sites will be running as normal with no disruption to progress.
“Thankfully, no-one was hurt in the fire and our thanks must go to all those in the fire service who tackled the blaze and a special thanks to the local community who turned out to offer help and assistance.”
Firefighters remained at the scene at lunchtime on Thursday while dampening down and investigation work took place.