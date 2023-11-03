Sports pitch approved for children's care home

Amberleigh Care Limited who run the facility at the Grade II listed Golfa Hall, near Welshpool, wanted to replace the current Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) at the site and lodged an application with Powys County Council over the summer.

The new larger MUGA will be located southeast of Golfa Hall with the new pitch measuring 25 metres in length and 13 metres in width.

There would also be “recesses” measuring 5.5 metres by 1.3 metres to provide five a side football goal, and the pitch would be enclosed by a fence measuring up to three metres in height.

It would also be further away from the boundary with Golfa Farm to address any “potential noise issues.”

Agents Claremont Planning Consultancy Limited had said in documents supporting the application that the existing MUGA had been built at the site in 2012 and had “worn away” due to intensive use by the Golfa Hall residents.

Planning officer Luke Woosnam said: ” As the proposal is to replace the existing facility with a new pitch and fencing slightly larger than the existing, it is not deemed to have an unacceptable impact on the Powys landscape.”

While Golfa Hall is a listed building, Cadw – the Welsh Government’s historic environment service – have not included this patch of land in the listing.

On this matter, Mr Woosnam said: “The Powys built heritage officer confirms the planting and topography means the proposal will not have an impact on the setting of the listed building.

“He has suggested that a condition is included on any grant of consent to ensure the planting is carried out and maintained.

“It is considered that the location is acceptable for this development and that the listed building will not be impacted subject to the planting proposed and the existing topography of the land.”

He added that the proposal would not result in an “unacceptable impact” on the surrounding area and neighbours and recommended the scheme is given “conditional consent.”

Golfa Hall dates back to 1830 when it was originally a farm.

It has been listed due to the architectural significance of its exterior design, which relates to the design and arrangement of its windows.

Amberleigh Care provide residential therapeutic care and education for up to 12 young people, aged 11 to 18 at Golfa Hall.

Accommodation for a further seven residents is provided at Nant Golfa as preparation for independent living with support from the therapeutic community.