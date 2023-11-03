Police appeal for dashcam footage following crash in Welshpool

Dyfed-Powys Police are continuing to investigate a collision which happened on Broad street, Welshpool on Friday, September 8.

A male pedestrian and a vehicle were involved in the collision. The pedestrian received injuries which he is now recovering from.

Police have the vehicle details and are now looking for assistance from any independent witnesses or CCTV/Dash cam footage.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation have been asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed[1]powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20230908-231.