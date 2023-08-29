Plans for eight houses in border village lodged with council

Detailed plans to build eight houses on land to the west of Penyfoel farm in Middletown have been submitted to Powys County Council. Picture: Google Streetview.

David Davies of Ashvale Contracting Limited has submitted a reserved matters application to Powys County Council for eight dwellings along with associated works, at land to the west and adjacent to Penyfoel Farm in Middletown, near Welshpool.

The majority of the houses are expected to have three bedrooms and one of the eight will be designated as an affordable home.

The principle of developing the site was established in 2020 when an outline planning application for eight dwellings was approved by the council.

Earlier this month, Mr Davies had a full planning application for five dwellings at the site knocked back by county planners.

Mr Davies explained his proposals in a planning statement.

He said: “Outline planning consent for up to eight dwellings, formation of vehicular access and associated works and services and to include garages car parking and amenity has been granted.

“The proposed development will include a mixture of three bedroom dwellings and include one affordable dwelling.

“The development site has already been established as a site suitable for development and is a natural extension to the village."

Mr Davies said that the existing highways access is along an unclassified road (U2256) which links to the A458 trunk road 200 metres away – but there is also access from the junction near the Breidden Inn pub which is further west of the site.

The proposal shows that each house would have parking space for at least three vehicles, and electric vehicle (EV) charging points would be fitted as well as “renewable energy.”

Electrics, heating, and hot water for the houses would be supplied through air source heating and solar panels.

Mr Davies said: “The design of the proposed dwellings has been based on affordability with a mixture of properties to allow both first time buyers and upgrading buyers who wish to move up the property ladder.

“There is an identified need to provide more new dwellings in Powys which currently has a shortfall of available land and an urgent need for housing stock and this application will help to relieve the situation.

“We believe that the proposals meet the general criteria for current development within Powys and will have a positive and significant impact on the local community."

Trewern community council have raised highways safety concerns about the potential development of the site in the past.