Children's care home applies for permission for new sports pitch

The Golfa Hall Sign - off the A458 just outside Welshpool. Source Google Streetview.

Amberleigh Care Limited who run the facility at the Grade II listed Golfa Hall, near Welshpool, want to replace the current Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) they have at the site.

Agents Claremont Planning Consultancy Limited explained the proposal.

Claremont said: “Amberleigh operate Golfa Hall and the adjacent Nant Golfa property as registered independent therapeutic care homes.

“An existing MUGA/games area is provided on site, constructed in 2012.

“This existing facility has been used intensively by residents at Golfa Hall to the extent that the existing playing pitch surface has been worn away whilst the existing timber enclosure and netting are also damaged.

“The proposed development will replace this existing provision to support the continued health and well-being of residents.”

Claremont explain the applicant had discussed the proposal at a pre-application stage last year and said that it had been “positively received” by county planners.

Claremont said: “Through the pre-application advice received, the principle for the development was established as acceptable with respect to the countryside location of Golfa Hall and impact on the Powys landscape.”

The new MUGA would be located southeast of Golfa Hall.

At 25 metres in length and 13 metres in width, the new pitch would be larger than the current one and would be moved away from the boundary with Golfa Farm to address any “potential noise issues.”

There would also be “recesses” measuring 5.5 metres by 1.3 metres to provide five a side football goals.

The pitch would be enclosed by a fence measuring up to three metres in height.

While Golfa Hall is a listed building, Claremont have said that Cadw – the Welsh Government’s historic environment service – have not included the patch of land concerned in the listing.

A decision from Powys planners is expected by October 6.

Golfa Hall comprises a Grade II listed building, with a history that dates back to 1830 when it was originally used as a farm.

It has been listed due to the architectural significance of its exterior design, which relates to the design and arrangement of its windows.

Amberleigh Care provide residential therapeutic care and education for up to 12 young people, aged 11 to 18 at Golfa Hall.