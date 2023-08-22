Shakespeare production entertains at stunning historic venue

Twelfth Night at Montgomery Castle. Picture: Adam at G17 Photography

Ilyria's production of ‘Twelfth Night’, directed by Oliver Gray, took place at Montgomery Castle on Wednesday, August 16.

More than twenty characters were portrayed through a series of quick costume changes from the high energy five-member cast of Amy Lockwood, Callum Stewart, David Sayers, Mackenzie Mellen and Nick Taylor.

Audience member Bridget Wallbank said: “A multitude of characters presented by only five actors whose ability to shape change was excellent. I forgot they were the same people at times! And the weather did us proud with a backdrop second-to-none from the auditorium."

‘Twelfth Night’ had also been the first of the series of outdoor summer Shakespeare plays at the castle when they began back in 2011, with some audience members having attended every one.

The event, supported by Montgomery Town Council and Harrisons Solicitors Welshpool, was organised by Mike Mills who said: “It was great to be able to stage this performance in Montgomery. It’s very gratifying to see people turn up, have a picnic and enjoy one of the best outdoor performing theatrical companies."

Photographer Adam Cusack said: “Montgomery Castle and St Nicholas Church provided the perfect backdrop for an evening of yearning romance, music, and sheer joy – all performed on a stage inspired by those of the Elizabethan touring troupes.”