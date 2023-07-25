Plans for 28 affordable homes on outskirts of Welshpool get thumbs up 'in principle'

Tan y Gaer, Guilsfield

The outline planning application by Margaret Bardsley for the houses and infrastructure at Tan y Gaer on the edge of the village had been lodged with Powys County Council in late 2019.

This means that a further detailed planning application will need to be approved by Powys County Council before building work can start.

The application had received mixed responses, with seven objections and five letters of support lodged with the authority.

Concerns were also raised by the Highways Authority who initially objected to the scheme.

This was due to the proposed access into the site from the B4392 road that goes from Guilsfield towards Arddleen would only be safe if vehicles travel at less than 40mph and no evidence had been given by the applicant that this was the case.

Highways officers said that vehicles are usually travelling on this stretch of road at around 50mph to 60mph.

Principal planning officer, Gemma Bufton said: “There has been some support for the principle of this development stating that Guilsfield is in need of affordable housing.

“However objections have raised concerns that the site is outside the settlement boundary of Guilsfield and would constitute over development.”

Ms Bufton said that under policy the site is considered to be a “logical extension” to the village.

She also said that the council’s housing team had found “demand” in Guilsfield for affordable housing.

Ms Bufton said that a condition would be placed on the consent to “ensure” that the dwellings remain affordable “in perpetuity.”

Ms Bufton said: “The Highways Authority was consulted on the application and initially raised an objection due to the proposed highways arrangements of the development.

“A revised scheme was submitted for consideration based on previous comments which has been reviewed by the highways officer.

“The objection has been withdrawn subject to the inclusion of conditions in respect for a new footway, traffic calming measures, parking arrangements, access surfacing, visibility splays, access gradient and surface water drainage and notice served on third party land ownership.

“In light of the above subject to the signing of a section 106 legal agreement and subject to conditions it is considered that the proposed development fundamentally complies with relevant planning policy and the recommendation is one of conditional consent.”