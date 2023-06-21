Butcher takes on council in planning row over former sandwich shop

Bear Passage in Welshpool. Picture: Google Streetview.

Rikki Lloyd lodged the appeal with Planning and Environment Decision Wales (PEDW) after his application to convert Number One Bear Passage, in Welshpool, into a single dwelling unit was refused by Powys County Council at the end of April.

The building, which was formerly Nibbles sandwich shop, is next to his butcher’s shop in the town.

Powys planning officer Luke Woosnam refused the application on the grounds that whoever lived in the proposed home would be “unacceptably affected” by the level of noise coming from the neighbouring nightclub at number 38 High Street – the former Conservative Club which became the 1898 club for a short while and closed last year.

Planning agent Gwynfor Humphreys explained that the refusal was based on comments made by the council’s environment protection officer (EPO) which said that residents of the dwelling would need to keep the windows closed due to noise from the licensed premises.

Mr Humphreys said: “The applicant does not consider this a reasonable basis for refusal.

“The refusal notice was issued without giving the applicant any opportunity to respond to the EPO’s comments.

“The noise assessment demonstrates that noise can be reduced to acceptable limits.”

Mr Humphreys added: “The applicant would also point out that the adjoining premises have been empty for a long period of time.

“It is improbable that usage will resume, and if it does it will probably be on an infrequent basis.

“It is very much a question of what is reasonable and proportionate.”