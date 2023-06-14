Tea room and accommodation plans at Llanerchydol Hall near Welshpool are rejected

Llanerchydol Hall from Geograph by Dave Croker - usable under Creative Commons Licence

In July last year Ben Sutterby and Raj Saini lodged full and listed building consent planning applications with Powys County Council to convert the stable and clock tower at Llanerchydol Hall. to provide accommodation, tea and function rooms.

The plans were to provide accommodation, tea and function rooms and include building an extension, installation of boiler and all associated works.

Earlier this month, separate plans to turn the Grade Two star listed mansion into a mental health and wellbeing retreat were also refused by planners.

On the stable and clock tower proposal the council’s built heritage conservation officer, Dr Sam Johnson said: “Broadly, the proposal would see the building made weather tight, and given a use.

“However, the details in relation to the existing historic fabric of the building, and what exactly is proposed for these elements is very limited.”

From his reading of the plans Dr Johnson judged that a “good amount of highly significant” historic material would be lost.

Dr Johnson said: “Overall a re-evaluation of the proposal would be needed where significant elements are highlighted and protected and worked around.”

Dr Johnson’s recommendation to the planning officer dealing with the application is that the proposal should be withdrawn to allow more details or amended plans to be submitted or an outright refusal.

Planning officer Luke Jones said: “It is considered that the proposed development does not fundamentally comply with relevant planning policy and the recommendation is therefore one of refusal."

Mr Jones said that grounds of refusal include: “Insufficient information has been submitted with the application to fully assess the extent of the works proposed to the listed building.

“The proposed works are considered inappropriate and if implemented would significantly harm the character and historic fabric of this listed building.

“Insufficient information has been submitted with the application to fully assess the impact of the proposed development on the registered Llanerchydol Hall Historic Park and Garden,

Last year, Mr Sutterby, Mrs Saini and George Doge bought the hall.

They have formed a company, Llanerchydol Hall Limited to provide: “holiday and other collective accommodation” and the “operation of historical sites and buildings and similar visitor attractions.”

They aspire to provide retreats and workshops including meditation and yoga that can help people improve their mental wellbeing as well as provide exhibition space for Welsh artists and “boutique” accommodation.

They said that the plans would have allowed than to preserve Llanerchyddol Hall for “many years to come.”

They have also been running a crowd funding campaign to help with their ideas to restore the mansion.

So far, they have raised £783 from a target of £25,000.

A Tudor house occupied the site but burnt down around 1776.

After this calamity, David Pugh, a local man who made a fortune selling tea in London, bought the site and built a new house which became known as Llanerchydol Hall.