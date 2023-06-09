Applicants withdraw plan for dog training facility

The application had been submitted to Powys County Council

In March, Stephen and Lynne Gittins had applied to Powys County Council for planning permission to change the use of Cae Derwen field, off Talerddig Road, near Llanerfyl, so that they could set up a dog training facility as well as sell caravans from the site.

The scheme was going to be an expansion and relocation of an existing caravan business.

The applicants run a business supplying used static caravans on a narrow plot alongside the A495 opposite the closed Tanhouse pub in Llangyniew, which has enough space for six caravans.

Documents lodged to support the proposal said that a number of break-ins had taken place at the Llangyniew site.

The plans say that hard-standing would be provided to display the caravans for sale while the dog training facility known as a “ménage” would have a porous silica sand surface.

The family had said that they have three dogs that trial at a national level – one of which has achieved championship level, which is the highest grade.

They had proposed that the dog training arena would be open for 46 weeks a year with opening times of 9am to 7pm from October to March and from 8am to 8pm from April to September.

If the facility was operational, they would apply for Kennel Club instructor’s accreditation which would help attract “more customers”.