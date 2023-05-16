Workshop plan could create 20 jobs

Coed Y Dinas on the outskirts of Welshpool. Picture from Google Streetview.

CK Lloyd has lodged a planning application to build a commercial workshop, showroom, and associated works at Charlies Stores, Coed-y-Dinas near Welshpool.

The proposed building will be a rectangular single storey structure of with area of 1,323 square metres.

A similar application was submitted last November, but was refused by Powys planners earlier this year.

The planning officers refused the application due to lack of information on how it would impact on the nearby A458 trunk road.

They also believed that applicant had not shown how the development would have “adequate foul drainage” to cope with the extra staff that would work there if the development is built.

The new application includes documents that aims to address the concerns as well as flooding issues from the nearby River Severn.

Planning agent Richard Corbett of Roger Parry and partners said: “The proposed commercial building is set to create 20 new local jobs and will allow the existing successful business to expand.

“The site has an established existing commercial access including a slip road for users turning right into the site.

“There are also ample car parking spaces including overflow areas the proposal will have no detrimental effects of the sites highway safety.”

Mr Corbett said that the proposed building will be used to store equipment for agricultural purposes. and that the design will “mirror” the existing building on site.

He believed that it would “blend in” with the other buildings at Coed-y-Dinas.

Mr Corbett also explained that the new building would not need toilet facilities.

This is because the existing work shop toilet facilities would be used.

“The site benefits from a private foul waste system that has capacity for additional employees,” said Mr Corbett

The application is also supported by a Flood Consequences Assessment (FCA).

The FCA states: “The Coed-y-Dinas complex benefits from a privately constructed and maintained flood embankment.

“The proposed workshop is not considered to be at risk from the River Severn.”

In response to the application the Welsh Government as highway authority for the A458 trunk road has said that will not issue a direction in respect of the application.

Water company Hafren Dyfrdwy said: “As the proposal has minimal impact on the public sewerage system we have no objections to the proposals."

Welshpool Town Council also backed the new proposal as they did the first application.

Powys planners are expected to decide the application soon.

Coed-y-Dinas was once a farm that produced meat for the Powis Castle estate.