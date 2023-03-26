Hundreds of runners in high spirits at Welshpool 10k despite damp weather

Around 650 athletes took part in Welshpool's 10k. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography

Welshpool town centre was heaving with runners on Sunday morning, as around 650 runners aimed for PBs in the annual Welshpool 10k.

The race saw runners take off from outside the town hall at 9am, with participants taking on the breathtaking route through Powis Castle and Garden before returning to the town centre.

Race organiser Alan Lewis said the wet weather couldn't dampen the spirits of the athletes.

Alan said: "It was really good, everyone had a big smile on their face even though there were a few showers. It really didn't dampen the atmosphere or the runners' smiles and enthusiasm."

Enthusiasts from all over the country flocked to the border town, along with some from even further afield.

Husband and wife Jean Marc Camozzi and Celine Camozzi travelled all the way from France to take part in the event.

First across the line for the men was Stockport Harriers' Andrew Davies, who came in at an impressive time of 34 minutes, 28 seconds.

For the women, Emma Palfrey with Cardiff AAC took the fastest time at 43 minutes, 33 seconds.

Alan said the event was a multi-generational celebration, with youngsters joining runners in their 80s for the challenge.

This year was the return of the 10k to Welshpool after its debut last year following two years of pandemic delays.

Alan explained: "We launched it pre-pandemic, but nine days before the first lockdown, with all of our medals in place, we got called off, it was a disaster.

"To do it the last two years feels really good, we've been through a lot of pain, so to see it come back again feels quite sweet."

The 10k was one of two huge sporting events over the weekend, as the Rally North Wales also took to the streets of the town for the first time.

Some of the top rally drivers in the country arrived in the border town on Saturday for a series of stages for the loose surface event.