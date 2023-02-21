Adele swops shot putt for a Caribbean island in new TV series

Adele Nicholls

Adele Nicholl, 26, from Welshpool, is the reigning British shotput champion who switched to bobsleigh in a bid to become a dual Olympian in both sports.

BBC viewers can now see her in the reality show, Go Hard or Go Home, where she is paired with a young person, stuck in a rut in life to help them overcome their fears.

Presented by Jordan North, the show has eight young people and eight "warriors".

The adrenalin-fuelled challenge reality series sees eight people who feel lost in life pair up with eight fitness pros to compete in epic challenges designed to push their minds and bodies to the limit.

Adele, who filmed the show in the Caribbean in the summer, said there was no other programme like it.

"There’s been no other programme like it. It highlights the importance of addressing our problems and having the courage to take accountability to overcome them. But it also has a competitive game show element, which is what people love to see.

She said the major highlight for her during filming was watching her trainee find strength that they didn’t know they had, to overcome self-doubt in challenges.

"I became totally invested in their development and progress. It was an unbelievable feeling watching them flourish."

Being around other "Warriors" was another highlight.

"Being surrounded by so many accomplished and skilful people was extremely motivating. I feel like, as well as the trainees, I also did a lot of self-reflection and evaluation whilst out there. It was wholesome being able to talk to each Warrior / Coach and discuss our own experiences and stories.

"We became like a family, and everyone was valued. We were all so different but because of that, each of us brought different qualities to the show and all became equal assets."

"I hope viewers can see that you have no idea what someone is going through from observing their exterior. Realising that just because somebody’s world looks perfect on social media, doesn’t mean they aren’t fighting internal battles.

"I also hope that the show encourages people to talk about their struggles. I hope it gives them courage to address their problems and make their pain their power."