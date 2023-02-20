School's work with young carers is praised during visit from minister

Julie Morgan Welsh government minister visits Welshpool primary school

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan visited Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School and praised its Recognising the rights of Young Carers scheme.

Inspection body Estyn has already highlighted this work as being “good practice” and the school was delighted to receive more plaudits.

Welshpool CiW Primary School has always recognised the rights of young carers, but during the covid pandemic found that some pupils had still not been identified as fulfilling this role by staff.

To address this, and to help provide support, the school appointed a member of staff to act as a young carers’ champion.

It also notes which pupils are young carers on class registers and on One Page Profiles, which are used to highlight additional learning needs, and has set up a young carers’ peer support group which meets once a week and is supported by carers’ charity Credu which receives Families First funding from Welsh Government to help it support young carers in Welshpool and across Powys.

Welshpool CiW Primary School tracks the progress of its young carers as a group, in areas such as well-being, attainment and attendance, and analyses trends to make sure they are being adequately supported.

It has also set up a transition group with Welshpool High School to make sure the rights of its young carers continue to be met once they move into secondary education.

Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan said: “I was delighted to see the excellent work that is being done at Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School to recognise and support its young carers.

“They face additional challenges in everyday life, and it was great to hear that many of them are proud of their caring status and have increased levels of self-esteem and self-confidence since joining the peer support group.”