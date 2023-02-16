Photographer who set up her own business wins two Prince's Trust Awards

Vix Davies with Michael Koelnberger

Vix Davies made her dream of becoming a photographer a reality, after years of doubting herself and struggling with her mental wellbeing.

The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards recognise young people who have succeeded against the odds, improved their chances in life and had a positive impact on their local community.

Vix won the Homesense Young Achiever award, recognising a young person who has overcome significant barriers to become an inspirational role model.

She also picked up the Watches of Switzerland Group Young Change Maker Award, for a young person who has used their personal experiences to speak out and inspire others.

“Anything is possible if you access the right support, work hard and believe in yourself,” she said.

The photographer is passionate about helping others through her fundraising activity, motivational speaking and knowledge-sharing and loves making a difference in her local community.

“I’d always wanted to become a photographer but suffered with depression and anxiety for many years, which really held me back. I’d experienced two heart-breaking ectopic pregnancies and was struggling to find a way forward. My self-confidence was at rock bottom.

“Thankfully, with support from my therapist and family, my outlook on life slowly started to change. I needed a focus, which led me back to my dream of becoming a photographer. I pushed myself, feeling I had nothing to lose but go for what I wanted – capturing people’s moments via photography.

“My confidence grew and it was at this point I started to believe in myself. I contacted The Prince’s Trust who were able to help me plan my business – PixbyVix – which I launched in 2020. I now shoot weddings, female empowerment and lifestyle shoots, across the UK and internationally.

“I’ve learnt so much from The Prince’s Trust Enterprise programme including money management, marketing, social media. Having people from The Trust to talk to, including my mentor, has been invaluable.

“I now have my own studio, which was a huge achievement, plus I fundraise and offer my photography skills to local charities. I’m an advocate for businesswomen, bring them together to network and support each other and I’m also a Young Ambassador for The Trust, which enables me to share my experiences with Trust supporters and young people.

She said the awards showed that anything is possible if you have the right support, work hard and believe in yourself.

" I’d like to thank The Trust for their support and for believing in me.”