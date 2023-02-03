Notification Settings

Two-year road ban for pick-up driver who was three times the drink drive limit

By Nick HumphreysWelshpool

A driver who was more than three times the drink drive limit is facing a two-year road ban.

Welshpool Magistrates Court
Gwyn Jones, aged 55, was caught in a Ford Ranger pick-up truck on the B4392 between Ardleen and Guilsfield, near Welshpool, on December 20.

A breath test showed he had 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than three times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Jones, of Pool Quay, Welshpool, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.

As well as the road ban, magistrates ordered Jones to do 100 hours of unpaid work, a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 25 rehabilitation activity days. He was also ordered to pay £199 in court costs.



