Fire crews tackle agricultural building blaze for five hours

By Sue AustinWelshpoolPublished: Last Updated:

Firefighters took five hours to deal with a fire at an agricultural building near Welshpool, which saw the roof collapse.

The fire at the building in Berriew. Photo Mid and West Wales Fire Service
The roof collapsed on the building in Berriew on Tuesday night.

Emergency services received a number of 999 calls about the fire at 7.23pm.

Fire crews from Welshpool, Montgomery, Llanfair Caereinion, Machynlleth and Llandrindod Well went to the scene.

A spokesperson for Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters arrived to find an agricultural building measuring 20 metres by 20 metres was on fire.

The building’s roof had collapsed, so a ground monitor to fight the fire from below was used as well as three hose reel jets and main jets.

Once the blaze was under control crews dampened down the fire.

"The fire was extinguished and the occupier was advised it may continue to smoulder and that the building is unsafe," a fire service spokesperson said.

Crews left the scene at 12.22 am.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

