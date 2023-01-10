Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Money for Shropshire Mental Health charity after colleagues take part in a series of challenges

By Sue AustinWelshpoolPublished: Last Updated:

Shropshire Mental Health Support has been given a huge boost after sister companies went head-to-head in a serious of fitness challenges.

Darren Jarman, from Lowfield, and Mike Sambrook, from SJ Roberts, recently presented the money to Ruth Pemberton from Mental Health Support
Darren Jarman, from Lowfield, and Mike Sambrook, from SJ Roberts, recently presented the money to Ruth Pemberton from Mental Health Support

A year of fundraising events by SJ Roberts Construction and Lowfield Timber Frames led to a cheque for £2,500 being handed over to the charity.

Teams from the sister companies, based in Lowfield, near Welshpool, undertook a series of fundraising events during 2022 that included the Welshpool 10K, Brynkinalt Running Festival, Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon, Oswestry 10K and a Santa run.

Members of the companies said that, as well as keeping themselves fit and motivated, and helping their own mental health, they were able to raise money for an excellent cause.

The charity said it was extremely grateful for the funding.

Managing directors, Darren Jarman from Lowfield and Mike Sambrook from SJ Roberts, recently presented the money to Ruth Pemberton from Mental Health Support.

Welshpool
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Business
Health
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News