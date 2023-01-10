Money for Shropshire Mental Health charity after colleagues take part in a series of challenges

Darren Jarman, from Lowfield, and Mike Sambrook, from SJ Roberts, recently presented the money to Ruth Pemberton from Mental Health Support

A year of fundraising events by SJ Roberts Construction and Lowfield Timber Frames led to a cheque for £2,500 being handed over to the charity.

Teams from the sister companies, based in Lowfield, near Welshpool, undertook a series of fundraising events during 2022 that included the Welshpool 10K, Brynkinalt Running Festival, Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon, Oswestry 10K and a Santa run.

Members of the companies said that, as well as keeping themselves fit and motivated, and helping their own mental health, they were able to raise money for an excellent cause.

The charity said it was extremely grateful for the funding.