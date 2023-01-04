Busy Mid Wales A-road 'closed both ways' by flooding

A road closed sign (stock).

The AA Traffic News website says the road was first reported as being closed at 7.19am on Wednesday.

Social media posts in the area say some cars have become stuck in the water.

The traffic news website said: "Road closed due to flooding on A458 both ways between Llanfair Caereinion and Welshpool."

A spokesman for Traffic Wales North & Mid said: "A458 Llanfair Caereinion - Welshpool, Closed in both directions due to flooding."

Local diversions have been put in place.

Police have been asked to comment.