Plans for new housing development in Shropshire/Wales border village

The site at Crew Green. Google Streetview

Steve Jennings of Primesave Properties Limited wants to build 23 houses with access and all the associated works at land south of Berlin Mount in Crew Green.

Four plots have been earmarked for a mix of semi-detached and detached houses and nine plots for bungalows.

Agent, Osian Jones of OM architecture and design, in a design and access statement said: “The proposal is to provide high quality residential homes and enhance the visual quality through a carefully designed scheme respecting the architecture of the area.

“The range in sizes has been carefully considered to provide a mix of house sizes and affordability for families.”

He said the development would be set back to respect the neighbouring properties to the north of the site.,

“Sufficient parking has been provided on site to allay any concerns neighbours might have regarding street parking. Extensive landscaping will ensure high quality spaces creating an attractive setting.

“The proposal will provide much needed quality housing in a suitable location and meets all relevant planning and design requirements."

The developer also held a 28-day pre-application consultation to gauge local reaction before the plans were formally submitted to Powys.

During the consultation Bausley with Criggion Community Council pointed out that the need for affordable housing at this site may be answered by the two-bedroom properties and said developer is “happy to work” with it over a new village hall or providing new equipment for a playground as planning gain from the scheme.