Welshpool illuminated tractor run times - where to see farm vehicles light up towns and villages

By David StubbingsWelshpoolPublished: Comments

More than 200 festive tractors are set to take to the streets this weekend as part of a dazzling Christmas display.

This year's tractor run will see over 200 tractors illuminate the streets of Welshpool and the surrounding villages
The Welshpool Illuminated Tractor Run returns on Sunday to raise money for the Addington Fund, a charity that provides housing and disaster relief in the form of animal feed or services to farmers in need across England and Wales.

The lit-up tractors will meet at Welshpool Livestock Market on Sunday before embarking on a 30.2-mile round trip after dark through the town and some of the surrounding villages.

Gates at the livestock market open at 2pm, with all tractors due on site by 3.30pm. The decorated tractors will be judged by 4.30pm when the market car park is closed to spectators ahead of the run at 5pm. A prize will be awarded to the best-decorated vehicle.

The journey will take around two hours, and organisers have said a total of 210 entries have been submitted, more than double the 88 that lit up the streets last year.

Organiser Jenny Clarke, expressed her excitement at the scale of this year's run.

She said: "We had 88 tractors last year and have 210 entered this year. We believe we are the biggest illuminated tractor run in Powys and it will certainly be a fascinating sight."

The event is free, but spectators are encouraged to donate to the fund through a volunteer on collection duty.

These are the times for the tractor run:

5.00pm - leave Livestock Market

5.07pm - High Street

5.10pm Raven pub

5.14pm - trade stalls area

5.19pm - quiet zone

5.25pm - Leighton junction

5.32pm - Green Dragon

5.36pm - Buttington School

5.38pm - Criggion Lane

6.00pm - Admiral Rodney

6.15pm - Llandrinio Garage

6.20pm - Four Crosses

6.29pm - Arddleen

6.50pm - Guilsfield

7.03pm - Raven Roundabout

7.07pm - trade stalls area

The organisers have expressed their gratitude to local and wider businesses for sponsoring the event, including Rea Valley Tractors, Robert Davies Machinery, Derwas of Welshpool, RVW Pugh, TR Machinery, Pontesbury Tractors, WPG and FRS Recovery.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

