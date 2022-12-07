Notification Settings

Road closed after crash on key route between Shropshire and mid Wales

By David Tooley

A two vehicle crash has closed a vital link between Shrewsbury and Welshpool.

Dyfed-Powys Police said at 10.20am on Wednesday that the A458 between Middletown and Welshpool is currently closed due to a collision.

AA Traffic News is reporting that the crash was first reported at 10.14am and there is queuing traffic.

Dyfed-Powys Police is advising people to avoid the area if possible and find an alternative route.

AA Traffic News said: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A458 both ways from Buttington to Cefn."

Dyfed-Powys Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service has been asked to comment.

Welshpool
Mid Wales
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

