Road closed after crash on key route between Shropshire and mid Wales

Dyfed-Powys Police said at 10.20am on Wednesday that the A458 between Middletown and Welshpool is currently closed due to a collision.

AA Traffic News is reporting that the crash was first reported at 10.14am and there is queuing traffic.

Dyfed-Powys Police is advising people to avoid the area if possible and find an alternative route.

AA Traffic News said: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A458 both ways from Buttington to Cefn."