'New homes would help mid Wales school survive'

Land next to The Wallers Trewern - Buttington

Mid-Wales Property Development want to build 19 affordable homes on land next to The Wallers in Cefn, Buttington.

This forms part of the village of Trewern and is next to the A458, the main road that connects Welshpool to Shrewsbury.

The principle of development at the site was established in a previous planning application.

In 2019 outline planning permission for a residential estate for the site was granted.

Although documents show that there was a question mark over how many houses, three or five, could be accommodated at the site.

Agent Gerallt Davies of Roger Parry and Partners explains the new application in a planning statement.

Mr Davies said: “The applicant is looking to extend the site to propose a new residential development and make use of available land.

“The site is currently a vacant large area of poor agricultural land.

“The site is predominantly located within the bounds of the development boundary of the Powys Local Development Plan (LDP).

But part of the site is beyond the LDP boundary.

Mr Davies believes that under the LDP policies this part can be used for “affordable housing exception sites” and would be a “logical rounding off” of the village boundary.

Mr Davies said: “Mid-Wales Property wishes to develop the site to provide a mix of housing types, including short terraces and semi-detached properties over two storeys and associated parking and landscaping.

“The development would be up to 19 dwellings of one-to-four-bedroom homes with a priority for two- and three-bedroom dwellings.

“This mixture will ensure that the site would meet a wide range of needs within the locality.”

The proposal includes a new improved access onto the trunk road and will ensure that a safe means of highway access will be developed.

Mr Davies adds that Barcud Housing Association have confirmed their interest in taking over the site at a future date.

Mr Davies adds: “The proposed scheme will inevitably boost the local economy, in providing additional housing in the village, providing work during construction.

“The development will provide more children for the primary school.”

“Smaller schools within Powys are currently struggling to remain open and this development will assist in ensuring Buttington, Trewern school remains necessary and open.”