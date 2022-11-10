Log cabin business plans submitted for third time

The Gaer farm, Golfa where plans to change the use of buildings to house log cabin construction business and adjoining sawmill have been submitted for a third time.

The applicant, Nick Jones, rents out the buildings at The Gaer, Golfa, near Welshpool, to local company British Log Cabins who build timber and log homes there.

Mr Jones has applied again to change the use of agricultural buildings to accommodate the log cabin construction, sawmill, and all associated works.

Agent, Richard Corbett of Roger Parry and Partners explained the proposal in a planning statement submitted to Powys County Council.

Mr Corbett said: “The proposed change of use is a diversification of an existing farm enterprise while involving the location of a rural business.

“The proposal seeks to re-use existing agricultural buildings and would bring economic benefits to the local area through direct employment.

“In encouraging the re-use of the buildings in the countryside, the council and Welsh Government recognises that there are sustainable arguments for such developments.

“Conversions can breathe new economic and social life in rural communities and they re-use existing building and materials which reduces the need to construct on greenfield sites and for processing new construction materials.”

In previous application Mr Corbett said that 10 people are employed there, but in this proposal explained that “multiple” local people work there.

Twice in the last year Powys County Council planning officers have rejected the proposal.

In March, the planning officers report said that one of the reasons behind the refusal was “unanswered questions that the development would affect highway safety.”

The new application is accompanied by a highways and transport report by Woodsyde Developments which attempts to answer those questions.

Woodsyde developments said: “Based on the analysis and assumptions provided in this assessment, it is clear that the cumulative impacts of the proposals will not be severe or significant in terms of traffic.

“Indeed, it is considered that there are no significant transport related reasons why this proposal could not be supported.”

Woodsyde explained that the plans include improving the access layout to the site as well as laying a new surface on the first 16.5metres into it

Their statement said: “In addition, more than adequate space is available within the site to accommodate the parking of staff vehicles."

They also say that lorries would have enough room to enter, unload and then turnaround to leave the cabin factory in such a way that “highway safety is not compromised.”