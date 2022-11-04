Fun day planned to support charity's Final Moments Matter campaign

Shop manager Gemma Cartwright is looking forward to the fun day later this month

The event will feature a bouncy castle, ball pit, disco, fancy dress, soft play crafts, raffles and stalls as well as tea, coffee and cake at Church House on Church Street, on Saturday, November 19 between 11am and 3pm.

The fun day has been organised as part of the charity’s Final Moments Matter campaign to raise £500,000 in 36 hours on November 20 and 21 to fund the hospice’s end of life care for a year.

Gemma Cartwright, shop manager, said: “We have amazing supporters in Welshpool and wanted to hold an event that will help raise money for the Final Moments Matter campaign.

“This will be a great family day out packed with fun and every pound raised will be doubled thanks to match funders.

“Please come and join us and help us to raise as much money as we can to help reach the target of £500,000.”

Entry to the fun day will be £2 for children and it is cash only.

To give children and families final moments that matter Hope House says it needs to raise £500,000 – the annual cost of providing the best end of life care for every child and family who turns to them.