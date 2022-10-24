One of Welshpool's main streets to be closed for gas works

Broad Street, Welshpool

Wales & West Utilities says will will be working at the junction of High Street and Broad Street.

Managing the work is Francis Kirk who said: "This is essential to keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come. The work will take place between October 29-31."

To plan the work Wales & West Utilities has liaised with Powys County Council and North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent and it has been agreed that traffic will not be able to enter Broad Street from its junction with Church Street, Berriew Street and Severn Street. A diversion route will be clearly signposted, and motorists are advised to allow extra travelling time.

Mr Kirk said Wales & West Utilities would be visiting local businesses affected by the works to discuss their needs.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Welshpool. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.