Over 30 Police vehicles at Leighton Arches caravan site (Withybeds) Welshpool at 6.30am today. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography. PB034-2021

A judge at Mold Court Court said John Paul Power, 26, and Michael Power, 20, both of Leighton Arches, had made more than £1 million from their crimes.

The brothers were jailed earlier this year for their part in taking thousands of pounds of drugs into Welshpool from the Wolverhampton area.

John Power was jailed for was sentenced to seven years and six months and Michael Power for four years and six months in April.

At a proceeds of crime hearing Judge Niclas Parry said that it had been estimated that the joint benefit of the drug dealing had been £1,057,290.

He was told that John Power's assets were £16,370.51 and Michael Power's were £18,321.15.

He ordered that the men must pay those sums within three months or face an extra 16 month jail sentence in default.

At their sentencing in April the court was told that the county lines drug operation involved bringing large quantities of cocaine, heroin and cannabis from the Wolverhampton area into the Leighton Arches site for distribution to Welshpool, Newtown, Knighton and other Powys towns over a number of months.