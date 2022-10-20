Halloween fun in Welshpool and there's a free lunch offer for children

Powis Castle between autumnal leaves

Powis Castle and Garden is holding Halloween events from Saturday until November 6.

A child aged 12 and under can enjoy a delicious lunch at the castle’s Courtyard Café in Welshpool every time a family spend £5 in the café throughout half term.

Jessica Jones, Food and Beverage Manager, said: “We know times are hard for families at the moment, so we hope we can take some of the pressure off and make half term a little easier for parents or guardians through this offer.”

If a parent spends £5 in the café, they get a free kid's lunch box filled with a sandwich, drink, piece of fruit, crisps and flapjack.

Anyone with three children could spend £15 in the café and qualify for three kids lunch boxes.

The spook-tacular trail will be available in the garden for the duration of the English and Welsh half terms.

From spiders, bats and witches’ hats, to toads, ghosts, cats and rats, the trail is set to put everyone in the mood for Halloween.

Sarah Johnson, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager at Powis Castle, said: “Without being too scary and spooky, the trail brings together all the fun and thrill that comes with Halloween.

"Giant furry spiders will pave the way down the Yew Walk, whilst bean bag rats will need throwing into a large cauldron before you move on to the task.

"Also don't forget to get a ghostly family selfie on the Orangery Terrace! We love nothing more than providing fun activities for everyone to enjoy. We hope these half term offers encourage people to get out of the house and explore.”

It's free to take part in the trail but normal admission prices apply.