Wedding venue plans on Shropshire border backed for approval - but with restrictions

St Mary's Church Trelystan. Picture from Wikipedia.

At the meeting on Thursday Powys County Council members will take another look at a proposal by by Janet Jones of Quaint Country Weddings to host wedding receptions in spring and summer, near the Grade II* listed St Mary’s the Virgin church in Trelystan.

Trelystan is a hamlet on the Long Mountain between Welshpool and the border with England.

Although Trelystan is in Powys, it is one of a number of parishes in the county that are part of the Diocese of Hereford.

A decision on the proposal was postponed in February when it appeared in front of the committee.

This decision was made to allow for more consultation to take place as well as produce details of a s106 legal agreement which will govern how the development is run.

The applicant has now provided a draft s106 agreement that has been shared with a council solicitor, which will be followed if the planning permission is granted.

The agreement includes an acknowledgement that the use of the marquee is restricted to those who have been married at the church or hall, the number of guests including the wedding party is 150, that no more than 18 “wedding events” will take place in a calendar year, and that no overnight camping will be allowed at the site.

The application has generated some controversy, with 23 letters of objection to the proposal on numerous grounds including, the increase in traffic, noise, and artificial light pollution.

There were also concerns that guests would camp at the site, and that the development is out of keeping with the character of the area.

There have also been 14 letters of support stating that it would provide an economic benefit for the area.

Principal planning officer Luke Jones said: “The proposal is on land lower than the church, to the northwest and the marquee will be erected between the months of April and October each year.

“The increased use of the church by the development would be a considerable positive to the listing building, whilst the location of the marquee has a slight negative impact.”

Mr Jones said that from the Economic Impact Statement provided by Quaint Country Weddings, 18 weddings would provide the church with an extra £12,380 a year.

Mr Jones believes this income will “help sustain the future of the church.”

Mr Jones said: “It is considered that the concerns raised at the previous planning committee have been addressed.”