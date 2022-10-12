Public consultation under way over proposed multi-million bulk recycling centre

The Abermule Recycling Centre

The plans for the Abermule Bulk Recycling Facility were refused by Natural Resources Wales in March after it said it had concerns about the scheme's fire prevention and mitigation plan and the supply of water in the event of a fire.

It says the re-submitted application from Powys County Council includes enough information to start a full assessment.

The cost of the recycling centre is now nudging towards the £5 million mark.

If approved, Powys County Council would use the facility to bulk together non-hazardous material from household waste collections across Montgomeryshire.

The materials received on site would be segregated before arrival and once bulked together, the materials would be transferred off-site to processors to turn into new products.

The council has stressed that the facility is needed so that it can hit Welsh Government recycling targets.

The full public consultation which launched today and will end on November 23.

As the proposed development has already gathered strong feelings in the community, Natural Resources Wales says it will treat the application as an application of High Public Interest.

Ann Weedy, Mid Wales Operations Manager for NRW said: “We know that people have strong views on the proposed development. The full public consultation will provide an opportunity for these concerns to be heard.

“Our officers will then take consultation feedback into account while undertaking a full technical assessment of the application.”

She said that after the determination process, NRW would reach a draft decision to either grant or refuse the permit application. If that decision is to grant a permit, NRW would then re-consult with the public on the draft decision, again taking into consideration any relevant comments before reaching a final decision.

Protesters against the bulking facility say they are worried about contamination from dangerous substances and also worries about the fear of flooding in the area.