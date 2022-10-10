Welshpool based care provider wins national diversity award

Amberleigh Care award winners

Amberleigh Care took the community organisation title at The National Diversity Awards .

It provides specialist therapeutic care and education to vulnerable looked after young people.

Those in its care are boys, 11-18 and all of whom come from very traumatic early lives, often with multiple abuses, domestic violence, parental substance misues, school exclusion, broken foster placements and a wide range of disadvantages.

It's two services, one in England and one in Wales operate as Therapeutic Communities with each setting having its own independent school and a special team of therapists and psychologists.

Therapy manager, Marie Clutton, said: "We have been very involved in promoting the very best in practice with young people, in relation to excellence in residential care, specialists in relational work. We have achieved formal accreditation by the Royal College of Psychiatrists for both our communities and there are only six settings for children in the UK to hold this.

"We work with some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged young people in the UK – and the nature of their needs are very complex and highly sensitive."

Marie said Amberleigh Care worked with boys of different cultural backgrounds.

"Our boys get a fantastic experience of adult role modelling, the protection of rights, the exploration of discrimination, vital for growing and curious minds."

"This is one of those areas of work that society really needs, but doesn’t want to have to think about because its too painful, partly to accept or consider that children and young people can hurt others sexually, but also because it means having to think about the terrible abuse and trauma that does go on for some families and which underpins the early lives of our boys."

"We are helping to grow young men who will have successful lives and go on to have healthier relationships themselves and be better parents if that’s how their life unfolds. It’s a huge privilege and very demanding work, 24/7 and 365 days of the year requiring huge energy. We are one of a handful of places in the UK that undertakes this work and the demand is increasing.

‘This is an incredible award to win, and Amberleigh Care are truly honoured to have received this on behalf of the whole community. Recognition for the unique work we do within our two therapeutic communities is that we enable our young people to have a voice, feel empowered and grow to live a better life, this is so important to us all. Our boys live and learn in an environment where they experience love, warmth and ultimately true connections with relationships we all make."